Hosur Coronation Club proposed to be leased out

May 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Hosur Tennis Coronation Club grounds and its affiliate buildings are proposed to be let out for a three year period by the administration. According to the district administration, the Club ground, with an area of 12,000 sq.ft and affiliate buildings, will be let out for a monthly rental of ₹3,25,000 for a three year period.

Closed tenders are invited up to May 29 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m on all days (except holidays) and the sealed envelopes may be dropped off at the tender box kept at the office of the Sub-Collector.

On May 30, the envelopes will be opened by the Club Chairperson/Sub-Collector in the presence of the bidders along with the Club Secretary and the executive members. The highest four bidders will be selected for the further perusal.

The final perusal of the bid documents will be held on May 31, where the bid documents upon verification if found to be lacking, the remaining shortlisted applicants will be considered.

Expressions of Interest may be submitted with an entry fee of ₹2,000 drawn in favour of Hosur Tennis Coronation Club.