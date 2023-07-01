ADVERTISEMENT

Hosur book fair to be held from July 15 to 25

July 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

 The Hosur book festival will be held from July 15 to 25. The book festival jointly organised by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum will be held at Hotel Hill. The book fair entering into its 11th year will be a treat for book lovers with over 100 stalls proposed and two lakh titles lined up. 

According to the administration, each day of the event has been conceived with talks by writers and speakers; and evenings filled with cultural events.

Earlier, chairing a consultative meeting on the arrangements, Collector K.M. Sarayu said the book fair is expected to be a treat to the book lovers on the one hand, and intended to pique the curiosity of the young propelling them to take to reading. The book fair will be a huge draw among school and college students, according to the Collector.

Hosur Sub-Collector R. Saranya and Corporation Commissioner T. Sneha were among the officials present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US