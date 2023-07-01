Hosur book fair to be held from July 15 to 25

July 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hosur book festival will be held from July 15 to 25. The book festival jointly organised by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum will be held at Hotel Hill. The book fair entering into its 11th year will be a treat for book lovers with over 100 stalls proposed and two lakh titles lined up.

According to the administration, each day of the event has been conceived with talks by writers and speakers; and evenings filled with cultural events.

Earlier, chairing a consultative meeting on the arrangements, Collector K.M. Sarayu said the book fair is expected to be a treat to the book lovers on the one hand, and intended to pique the curiosity of the young propelling them to take to reading. The book fair will be a huge draw among school and college students, according to the Collector.

Hosur Sub-Collector R. Saranya and Corporation Commissioner T. Sneha were among the officials present.