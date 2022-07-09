Hosur book fair receives good response  

Schoolchildren and the public visiting a stall at the 11th Hosur Book Fair in Krishnagiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

July 09, 2022 17:40 IST

The 11th Hosur Book Fair attracted hundreds of people on the second day on Saturday.

Organised by the Krishnagiri district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum at a hotel in Mookandapalli Sipcot on the Hosur-Bengaluru National Highway, the fair was inaugurated on Friday.

The 12-day fair will be held till July 19 and has 100 stalls with lakhs of books on display. The fair is open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and the entry is free . The organisers have arranged buses to ferry school students to the fair and coupons worth ₹ 50 are given to them to buy books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., cultural programmes are performed by the children. At 6 p.m., noted writers, social activists, and experts in science will deliver lectures. Apart from a chess compeititon, the organisers are also planning to conduct a drawing contest for students of Classes LKG to XII on the topics ‘Nature and Urbanisation’.