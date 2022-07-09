Hosur book fair receives good response
The 11th Hosur Book Fair attracted hundreds of people on the second day on Saturday.
Organised by the Krishnagiri district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum at a hotel in Mookandapalli Sipcot on the Hosur-Bengaluru National Highway, the fair was inaugurated on Friday.
The 12-day fair will be held till July 19 and has 100 stalls with lakhs of books on display. The fair is open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and the entry is free . The organisers have arranged buses to ferry school students to the fair and coupons worth ₹ 50 are given to them to buy books.
Every day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., cultural programmes are performed by the children. At 6 p.m., noted writers, social activists, and experts in science will deliver lectures. Apart from a chess compeititon, the organisers are also planning to conduct a drawing contest for students of Classes LKG to XII on the topics ‘Nature and Urbanisation’.
