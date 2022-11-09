HOSTIA signs MoU with TANSAM

The Hindu Bureau HOSUR
November 09, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) has signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Centre (TANSAM) to provide latest technologies in manufacturing for MSMEs.

ADVERTISEMENT

TANSAM promoted by TIDCO would promote manufacturing technology in Tamil Nadu, according to K. Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA.    

The Centre would provide virtual reality, 3 D metal printing, artificial intelligence support to MSMEs. Technologies such as 3 D metal printing would help MSMEs in additive manufacturing, which would be step by step manufacturing. Small units could adopt such technologies without the constraints of scale of manufacturing, according to Mr. Velmurugan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Centre would provide training and help modelling of prototypes. “For instance, if an original component is unavailable immediately, a MSME can provide the exact component through 3 D imaging,” says Mr.Velmurugan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app