HOSTIA signs MoU with TANSAM

The Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) has signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Centre (TANSAM) to provide latest technologies in manufacturing for MSMEs.

TANSAM promoted by TIDCO would promote manufacturing technology in Tamil Nadu, according to K. Velmurugan, president, HOSTIA.

The Centre would provide virtual reality, 3 D metal printing, artificial intelligence support to MSMEs. Technologies such as 3 D metal printing would help MSMEs in additive manufacturing, which would be step by step manufacturing. Small units could adopt such technologies without the constraints of scale of manufacturing, according to Mr. Velmurugan.

The Centre would provide training and help modelling of prototypes. “For instance, if an original component is unavailable immediately, a MSME can provide the exact component through 3 D imaging,” says Mr.Velmurugan.