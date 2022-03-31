HOSTIA announces revised costing norms for pressed components

March 31, 2022 20:17 IST

Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) has announced a revision in costing for products by units engaged in the manufacture of pressed components starting April 1.

According to HOSTIA, MSMEs engaged in the manufacture of press components are on the verge of closure, and upon discussions with the MSMEs, it has been found that unfair pricing policy of industrial customers based in Hosur has largely been the reason for the difficulties faced by the units.

According to K.Velmurugan, president , HOSTIA, the MSMEs over the past four years are closing down unable to pay salaries, defaulting on repayment of bank loans and repeated delay in GST filings. “The situation has resulted from unfair pricing policy of our industrial customers based in Hosur. We find the pricing for components in other cities are much better than Hosur,” Mr.Velmurugan said.

According to HOSTIA, this has been the practice for over 15 years, when MSMEs were consistently denied fair price and profits by industrial customers, despite multifold increase in investments expenses like land, building, machinery, labour, EB, consumables, and overheads.