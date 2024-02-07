GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hostel warden of residential school in Udhagamandalam arrested for sexually abusing class 5 student

Police said the 59-year-old man had raped the 10-year-old boy over a six-month period

February 07, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The hostel warden of a renowned residential school in Udhagamandalam was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, February 7, 2024, for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old male child over a six-month period.

The accused person was identified as Halan Maxwell Sikkyura, 59, a resident of Grace Hill in Coonoor. According to the police, Sikkyura was working as a hostel warden at the residential school for the past 18 months. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim, a class 5 student, over several months in 2023 and 2024.

The police said the victim had refused to return to the hostel and had fallen ill, prompting his parents to ask him what had happened, after which he told his parents about the abuse he was suffering at the school.

Based on a complaint from the father of the child, the police registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including charges for aggravated sexual assault, as well as for criminal intimidation against Sikkyura, and arrested him on Tuesday.

The police said that over 250 students study at the private school in Udhagamandalam. The police also said they will continue their investigations to ascertain if there are other victims who were targeted by Sikkyura.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / Tamil Nadu / sexual assault & rape / school / students / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.