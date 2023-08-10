HamberMenu
Hostel for women inaugurated

August 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Backward Classes Welfare Hostel for Women which was inaugurated in Hosur on Thursday.

The Backward Classes Welfare Hostel for Women which was inaugurated in Hosur on Thursday.

 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remotely through video conferencing inaugurated a Backward Classes Welfare Hostel for Women here in Mathigiri on Thursday. The hostel constructed at a cost of ₹3.69 crore was funded by the Department of Backward Class, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department.

There are 35 school hostels and 11 college hostels under the department.

According to the administration, the newly-inaugurated building replaces the hostel that was set up in 2014 in a rented building.

The new hostel has been set up as a 100-bedded facility with 30 rooms spread over three floors. The building has been equipped with refrigerator, kitchen with a chimney, dining tables, mixer and grinders, and kitchen utensils. 

Upon its formal inauguration, Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated the hostel by lighting the lamp in the presence of Corporation Commissioner of Hosur D. Sneha.

