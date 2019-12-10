Hostel built for SC/ST students lies in disuse

A hostel built by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department for the benefit of SC/ST students pursuing law courses here is remaining unused for over four years.

The hostel was built at a cost of ₹ 51.04 lakh for SC/ST students studying in a private law college here following various protests by the students.

According to officials, a proposal was made in 2011 to construct a hostel under the Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojna scheme at Kondapanaikenpatti here and works were completed in 2013.

However, the hostel was never put to use and the building is surrounded by bushes now.

Officials from Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said that the hostel could not be brought to use due to administrative reasons.

A senior official said that a proposal has been placed with their Directorate to conduct necessary repair works and utilise the hostel for girl students pursuing post-graduation courses here.