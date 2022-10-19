Hospitals in Coimbatore to conduct free screening to mark breast cancer awareness month

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 19, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two hospitals in the city will conduct free clinical breast cancer screening camps to raise awareness on breast cancer among women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women’s Center of Motherhood Hospital on Mettupalayam Road will organise a free clinical breast cancer screening camp, including free mammogram and consultation with a specialist, till November 30 from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. Contact 94437 93931/ 63844 0038 for more details.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research is offering free mammogram tests for women aged 40 and above on all working days between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m till October 31. For appointments, call 0422 4389797/ 9500722889.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
health
cancer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app