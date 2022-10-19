Hospitals in Coimbatore to conduct free screening to mark breast cancer awareness month

To mark World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two hospitals in the city will conduct free clinical breast cancer screening camps to raise awareness on breast cancer among women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women’s Center of Motherhood Hospital on Mettupalayam Road will organise a free clinical breast cancer screening camp, including free mammogram and consultation with a specialist, till November 30 from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. Contact 94437 93931/ 63844 0038 for more details.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research is offering free mammogram tests for women aged 40 and above on all working days between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m till October 31. For appointments, call 0422 4389797/ 9500722889.