Hospital introduces robotic automation for blood testing

Published - September 16, 2024 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Advanced Quidelorthos Vitros Automation Solution was launched at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital by R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee of SNR Trust, on Monday. Anand Pande, vice-president Asia Pacific of QuidelOrtho, is in the picture.

Advanced Quidelorthos Vitros Automation Solution was launched at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital by R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee of SNR Trust, on Monday. Anand Pande, vice-president Asia Pacific of QuidelOrtho, is in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, on Monday launched Quidelortho’s Vitros Automation Solution connected with Vitros XT 7600 Integrated analysers, a cutting-edge clinical lab equipment that offers world-class robotic automation for blood testing, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) quality-checking technology.

R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust launched the system in the presence of Anand Pande, vice-president Asia Pacific of QuidelOrtho and Trust CEO C.V. Ramkumar.

This state-of-the-art system is designed to deliver highly accurate and reliable blood test reports in the shortest time with minimal sample volume. It improves the patient experience, particularly for infants and elderly patients and also empowers doctors to make swift, informed decisions for effective patient treatment options.

