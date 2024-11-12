 />
Hospital in Coimbatore introduces machine for advanced radiation therapy

Published - November 12, 2024 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launching the Tomotherapy Radixact x9 machine at the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launching the Tomotherapy Radixact x9 machine at the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital – Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) has become the comprehensive cancer centre in Southern Tamil Nadu to introduce Tomotherapy Radixact X9 – a state of the art radiation therapy system developed in the USA.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian launched the machine worth ₹30 crore in the presence of D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, and S. Narendran, and V. Ramakrishna, Trustees, SNR Sons Charitable Trust; P. Guhan, Director, SRIOR; Karthikesh, Surgical Oncologist; District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Ranganayaki; and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Talking about the significance of this machine, Dr. Guhan said that Tomotherapy Radixact X9 is an advanced, ultra-precise system that can deliver high energy X-Rays towards the cancerous tumour in all 360° angles. It is integrated with a high resolution KVCT Imaging System and Artificial Intelligence-based Treatment Planning System called Volo Ultra.

Delivering the presidential address, Mr. Sundar said that since 2009 to the present, the hospital has treated 69,000 patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr. Subramanian congratulated Sri Ramakrishna Hospital for introducing such an advanced machine in Coimbatore to benefit patients needing quality care.

Second MRI scan at CMCH

Later, the Minister inaugurated a ₹13 crore costing second MRI scan at the Coimbatore Medical College hospital. Demand for MRI scan is increasing and patients are forced to wait for two to three days as the existing equipment takes 40 minutes for an MRI whereas the new machine will finish the job in 20 minutes.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala, Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan and others took part.

The Minister also added that in the coming months the operation theatres at the sixth floor would be commissioned.

