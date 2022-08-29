Hospital employees in Tiruppur demand wage hike 

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Speciality Hospital Employees Association submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth demanding increase in the wages on a par with employees working in other districts, during the weekly grievance redress meeting here on Monday.

The petitioners said as many as 59 employees were working for nearly 10 years as daily wage labourers in the multi-speciality hospital.

Recently, the daily wage was reduced from ₹510 to ₹439 without any intimation, they said, and demanded wage hike on a par with the employees in other districts.

Restrictions flayed

Office-bearers of Hindu Makkal Katchi, in their petition, said the DMK government placed many restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. They also alleged that the rules were framed with an intention to disrupt the festival and demanded relaxation of rules.

Residents demand patta for temple land

Residents from Pasumai Nagar in Vallipuram said, more than 350 families living in the area constructed a temple on a land that was declared as an open space reservation site, three years ago. Since the temple was widely used for public worship, they demanded patta for the land.

Mr. Vineeth received petitions from them and assured them to take necessary action. He also received 495 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.

The Collector also distributed loans sanctioned through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation and modern prosthetic equipment to the beneficiaries identified by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.