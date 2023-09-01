Hospital employee murders girlfriend, attempts to end life in Tiruppur

September 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A private hospital employee reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and attempted to end his life in Tiruppur on Friday.

Narendran (25) was alleged to have picked up a quarrel with Satyasree (21) and slit her throat with a knife in a fit of rage. She died while being taken to hospital.

Narendran, who had inflicted cut injuries on himself later was admitted to a private hospital. The Tiruppur North police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Father kills son

TIRUPPUR A father reportedly killed his son over inheritence of family property near Perumanallur in Tiruppur district.

Ramasamy (90) was said to have murdered Palanisamy (65) unable to bear the latter’s torment over apportioning of property.

Ramasamy had divided a portion of his property for inheritance by Palanisamy and his sister Subbulakshmi, but a dispute arose after his son had asked for division of the entire property.

The Perumanallur police registered a case and arrested Ramasamy.

Gang loots jewellery, cash from house after attacking family members

TIRUPPUR Unidentified burglars reportedly attacked an oil mill proprietor and his family members at their residence near Kangeyam and looted 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹10 lakh on Thursday.

Gunasekaran (48), his wife Selvi, and son Dhanush were confronted by the masked gang and relieved of the jewellery and cash at knife-point.

They told the investigating team that the gang members conversed in both Tamil and Enlgish. The burglars had sprinkled chilly powder all over the house after committing the crime.

West Zone Inspector General of Police K. Bhavaneeshwari and Superintendent of Police P. Saminathan inspected the crime spot.