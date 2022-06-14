Hospital director, four others arrested in Coimbatore
The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation (CB-CID) of the police on Monday arrested the managing director of a private hospital and four others for allegedly ransacking Chennai Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore in 2020. The arrested have been identified as P. Ramachandran (75), owner of the hospital building on Sathyamangalam road, Kamaraj, a doctor, and three others on charges of creating damages in the hospital..
