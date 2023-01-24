Hospital buildings worth ₹4.26 crore inaugurated in Salem district

January 24, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Salem

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated new buildings constructed at ₹ 4.26 crores for Edappadi, Omalur, and Salem Government Hospitals in the district on Tuesday.

The buildings inaugurated include nurses’ quarters at the primary health centres at Mattaiyampatti, Samudram, Murungaipatti, and Thirumanur; blood bank, sensory integration therapeutic park, and Siddha wing at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The Ministers also inspected Mettur Government Hospital.

Mr. Subramanian said 35 urban health and wellness centres, including 32 in the Corporation limit and one each at Attur, Edappadi, and Mettur Municipalities have been planned in the district. Of these, construction of 26 centres has been completed. The Chief Minister would inaugurate these 35 centers via video conferencing in February.

Similarly, construction of a new urban primary health centre is underway at Thathampatti. Since health sub centres are functioning from rented buildings, construction for 22 such centers is underway in the district at ₹ 7.14 crore.

Alleging that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami could not bear the success of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, the Minister said that the scheme had benefited 87% of people in Salem. “We received ₹ 800 crore in funding from the Union Health Ministry this year for constructing health sub centres and primary health centers. Last week, the Chief Minister handed over appointment order to 130 doctors. For 1,021 doctors’ post in government hospitals, 25,000 doctors have applied. The Medical Services Recruitment Board will conduct exams and select doctors soon, “ Mr. Subramanian said.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MPs A.K.P. Chinraj, and S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, and S. Sathasivam and officials took part.