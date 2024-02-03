ADVERTISEMENT

Hosiery unit proprietor in Tiruppur gets 20 years in jail for raping minor employee

February 03, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The 39-year-old was booked under provisions of the POCSO Act

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Friday, February 2, 2024, sentenced a hosiery unit proprietor to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl, an employee.

Saravanan (39) of Andipalayam was booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act in 2021 by the Tiruppur South All Women Police.

Mahila Court Judge Balu also directed Saravanan to pay a fine of ₹10,000. Following the verdict, Saravanan was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US