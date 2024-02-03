Hosiery unit proprietor in Tiruppur gets 20 years in jail for raping minor employee

February 03, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Friday, February 2, 2024, sentenced a hosiery unit proprietor to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl, an employee.

Saravanan (39) of Andipalayam was booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act in 2021 by the Tiruppur South All Women Police.

Mahila Court Judge Balu also directed Saravanan to pay a fine of ₹10,000. Following the verdict, Saravanan was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.