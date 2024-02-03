GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hosiery unit proprietor in Tiruppur gets 20 years in jail for raping minor employee

The 39-year-old was booked under provisions of the POCSO Act

February 03, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Friday, February 2, 2024, sentenced a hosiery unit proprietor to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl, an employee.

Saravanan (39) of Andipalayam was booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act in 2021 by the Tiruppur South All Women Police.

Mahila Court Judge Balu also directed Saravanan to pay a fine of ₹10,000. Following the verdict, Saravanan was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

