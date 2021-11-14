Coimbatore

Hosiery products to cost more

Manufacturers of hosiery items in Tiruppur will increase the product cost by 15 % to 20 % from November 15 because of the steep hike in raw material prices.

South India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association president AC Easwaran said in a press release that the hosiery industry suffered setbacks during the two waves of COVID-19. It is just recovering and workers are returning to the factories.

However, yarn prices were up by ₹50 a kg in the recent days and costs of other inputs have also jumped. This has affected hosiery manufacturers and the units doing related works. Hence, there is no option but to increase the prices of the end products, the association said.


