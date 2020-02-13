Horticulture plants to be supplied to public, private functions

With presenting saplings of fruit-bearing trees, vegetables and flowering plants as return gifts during marriages and private functions is on the rise, the district administration has said that saplings are available at horticulture farms in the district and asked the public to utilise them.

Collector C. Kathiravan, in a press release, said that distribution of saplings of fruit-bearing trees, ornamental plants, aromatic plants, vegetables, herbals, flowering plants and vegetables was on the rise recently in marriage functions, festivals and other private functions.

To encourage the habit, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops was selling the saplings at its farms across the State.

There were 63 State Horticulture Farms in 31 districts under the control of Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) where saplings of all varieties including mango, lemon, tamarind, pomegranate, sapodilla, sandalwood, neem and cash nut were available.

Mr. Kathiravan said that ornamental saplings were available from ₹ 5 to ₹ 10 while tree varieties were available from ₹10 to ₹ 20, fruit bearing tree saplings from ₹ 8 to ₹ 60 and flowering plants from ₹ 8 to ₹ 30.

The Collector said that 12,500 saplings were sold through the Government Farms at Paguthampalayam so far this year and asked the public to contact Assistant Director of Horticulture in each blocks if they needed saplings.

The public were asked to register for saplings at the block level offices or at the portal e-thottam.

For details, contact toll free number 1800-425-4444.