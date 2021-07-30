Horticulture Dept. officials inspect tapioca farms near Kadayampatti

Officials from the Horticulture Department checking tapioca plants for mealybug infestation at a farm in Salem.

30 July 2021 22:28 IST

They study the extent of crop damage caused by mealybugs

SOfficials from the Horticulture Department inspected tapioca farms here on Thursday and studied the extent of damage caused by mealybugs.

Director of Horticulture Department R. Brindadevi visited the farms near Kadayampatti and interacted with the farmers on mealybug infestation. According to officials, tapioca is being cultivated on about 11,000 hectares and it is one of the major crops in the region.

In Kadayampatti alone, tapioca is being cultivated on 260 hectares.

Mealybug infestation was noticed in tapioca crops in Kadayampatti and nearby areas over the past two weeks and the officials advised farmers on disinfection measures.

Officials said the bug feeds on plant juices leading to shrinking of the leaves and stem of tapioca plant thereby affecting crop growth.

Dr. Brindadevi along with Deputy Director of Horticulture V. Sathya and other senior officials visited tapioca fields in Kadayampatti and interacted with farmers. Researchers from the tapioca research centre also visited the farms along with officials and advised disinfection measures.