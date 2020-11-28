Horticulture Dept. begins developing onion seedlings

The Horticulture Department has started developing onion seedlings and other vegetable seeds at its farms here for distribution to farmers and the public.

In Salem district, the department operates five farms at Mulluvadi, three farms in Karumandurai and in Sirumalai. The recent steep hike in onion prices has made the department consider developing onion seedlings at a large scale.

Sathya, Deputy Director, Horticulture, said, “onion seedlings are being readied as a special scheme under the National Agriculture Development Programme after the steep hike in onion prices. The onions are developed as seedlings and given to farmers so that they can save on the nursery period.”

Ms. Sathya said onion seedlings were readied on 100 hectares at the farms. They were expecting to develop 400 kg of onion seeds on one hectare that would then develop into seedlings. While given as seedlings, the farmers could save nearly 30 days. It would take 90 days for the bulb vegetable to be ready for harvest, she said. The distribution of seedlings would be in December.

The Deputy Director said seeds of vegetables such as pumpkins, ash guard, sprouts, brinjal and tomato were also being readied at the farms and they would be given at subsidised rates to the farmers. Over 35 tonnes of vegetable seeds were being readied.