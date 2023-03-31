ADVERTISEMENT

Horticulture department workers stage protest ‘seeking alms’ from tourists in Udhagamandalam

March 31, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Workers employed by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops continued their protest for the ninth consecutive day on Friday. The workers protested at the entrance to the Government Botanical Garden here, with ‘bowls’ in hand, seeking alms from tourists visiting the garden.

The protesters said around 550 employees in the Nilgiris were permanent employees who would be eligible for benefits such as health insurance, leave and Provident Fund, among others if the government accepted their demands to be switched to the fixed timescale pay. Currently, the workers were being paid wages based around a wage structure called the “special pay scale,” which they claimed deprived them of benefits.

Another demand was to make daily wage workers employed by the department for more than five years permanent staff. The protesters also wanted the daily wage workers at parks, gardens and farms run by the Horticulture Department paid the minimum wage as fixed by the District Collector.

On Wednesday, Collector S.P. Amrith told reporters talks between the protesters and the government were going on, and that he was confident that a compromise would be reached soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US