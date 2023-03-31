Horticulture department workers stage protest ‘seeking alms’ from tourists in Udhagamandalam

March 31, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Workers employed by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops continued their protest for the ninth consecutive day on Friday. The workers protested at the entrance to the Government Botanical Garden here, with ‘bowls’ in hand, seeking alms from tourists visiting the garden.

The protesters said around 550 employees in the Nilgiris were permanent employees who would be eligible for benefits such as health insurance, leave and Provident Fund, among others if the government accepted their demands to be switched to the fixed timescale pay. Currently, the workers were being paid wages based around a wage structure called the “special pay scale,” which they claimed deprived them of benefits.

Another demand was to make daily wage workers employed by the department for more than five years permanent staff. The protesters also wanted the daily wage workers at parks, gardens and farms run by the Horticulture Department paid the minimum wage as fixed by the District Collector.

On Wednesday, Collector S.P. Amrith told reporters talks between the protesters and the government were going on, and that he was confident that a compromise would be reached soon.