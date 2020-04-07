Horticulture Department to begin door delivery of seasonal fruits in Salem

To support farmers cultivating fruits in the region, the Horticulture Department is also planning to start door delivery of kits of seasonal fruits here from Wednesday.

The department through its Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency started readying vegetable kits for door delivery. The kits included 14 varieties of vegetables and are sold for ₹100 through trucks in various parts of the city.

Officials said the vegetables were procured directly from farmers and brought to the Uzhavar Sandhai here.

To support fruit farmers in the region, the officials are also planning to include a kit of fruits for door delivery.

“Fruit farming here mainly targeted markets in Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Kerala. However, due to lockdown, transportation of fruits has been affected. Hence, a separate fruit kit has been planned,” an official said.

The official added that the kit would include fruits like chikko, banana and muskmelon for ₹50. “We a did trial run with 100 kg of chikoo. It was taken during door-to-door delivery and the entire stock was sold. We are planning to sell the fruit kits for ₹50. This will help farmers to some extent. We have arranged stalls for watermelon sales in markets,” the official said.