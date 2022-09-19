Horticulture Department to award organic farmers in Krishnagiri

In a bid to encourage organic farming in horticultural crops, the Department of Horticulture has proposed to award farmers practising organic farming methods in horticulture. According to the administration, the department has proposed to felicitate farmers for 2022-23 with top three awards of ₹1,00,000, ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 along with a certificate.

Farmers seeking to participate may register in Uzhavan app along with an application fee of ₹100. The farmers may also contact the Block Assistant Director, Horticulture, to upload the forms online. The applications shortlisted by the committee headed by the Collector will be forwarded to the State committee for perusal.