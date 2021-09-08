Horticulture Department sites get ISO certification

Coimbatore

08 September 2021 23:49 IST

A total of four sites maintained by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops in the Nilgiris district recently received International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications.

Government Botanical Garden and Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, Sim’s Park in Coonoor and State Horticulture Farm in Burliar received ISO 14001:2015 certifications, the Department announced on Wednesday.

The Botanical Garden received the certification for the scope of activities to serve as an aesthetic and recreational place for the public by landscape gardening maintenance of various gardening components in an effective manner and the Rose Garden for its display and collection of various types rose varieties, according to the citation. The Sim’s Park received the certification for its display of various exotic species of ornamental trees and plants for students, scientists and general public, while the State Horticulture Farm in Burliar was certified to produce pedigree planning materials of sub-tropical fruits to supply for various schemes and to demonstrate various horticulture activities through farmers participation [and] technology infusion.

Advertising

Advertising

Joint Director of Horticulture Shiva Subramaniam Samraj said that the inspection for these ISO certifications took place in 2020. “We will try and maintain [these sites] in an even better manner,” he said. With four out of the 12 State Horticulture Farms in the Nilgiris district having received ISO certifications so far, efforts to get certifications for the remaining farms will be taken, Mr. Samraj said.