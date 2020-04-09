Horticulture Department prepares for flower show, despite uncertainty over event

Despite the looming threat of cancellation, Horticulture Department workers in the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam are busy pruning plants, organising the viewing galleries and mowing the garden’s expansive lawns in preparation for the district’s iconic flower show, scheduled for the middle of May.

With just over a month left for the 124th Flower Show, what should have been one of the busiest few weeks on the calendar for the Horticulture Department have turned into a daily balancing act of managing the gardens while also looking ahead towards making the final arrangements for the flower show.

The 55-acre Botanical Garden, which usually has a small army of a few hundred workers putting in long-hours every day, now is being readied by only 50 staff, all of whom reside in the department’s quarters in and around the garden itself.

Preparations for the flower show, which is the marquee event of the Nilgiris’ summer festival, started well in advance in November itself, officials said, adding that the month of April is usually reserved for decorating and arranging the garden in the weeks leading up to the show.

“There has been no announcement yet on the flower show. So for all intents and purposes, we are preparing for the event with the available manpower,” said a Horticulture Department official from the Nilgiris, adding that if the gardens are not maintained, weeds would quickly takeover and the lawns will become unmanageable.

“We have stopped workers residing in the town from coming to work in the garden, and have enforced strict personal distancing norms and other measure between the workers to keep them safe,” said M. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Nilgiris district.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that imported seedlings were prepared for the flower show well in advance and that the plants have started blooming already. “However, it seems unlikely that we will import cut flowers from other parts of the world for the flower show if it is indeed held this year,” he said.