Horticulture department begins supply of hybrid banana variety to farmers in Karamadai

The horticulture department has begun supplying banana plants developed at the tissue culture laboratory in Udhagamandalam to farmers.

The G9 banana plants, which were being grown at the tissue culture laboratory in the Government Botanical Garden before being transferred to greenhouses since the middle of 2019, are now being distributed to farmers, officials confirmed.

M. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Nilgiris district, said that around 2,000 plants have been given to farmers in Karamadai, who have planted the crop on one acre land. “The plants have been growing for around two months, and have successfully acclimatised to the soil. We hope that this trial will be successful, after which we can start giving more plants to farmers in the Nilgiris as well as in other surrounding districts,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The horticulture department in the Nilgiris is the only government horticulture agency in the State growing the hybrid variety of bananas, and consequently is offering the plants to farmers at a fraction of the cost of plants sold by private entities. Horticulture department officials said that the banana plants will take around 11 months to mature, and the success of the project can only be gauged once the full yield is harvested by farmers in Karamadai in Coimbatore.

Apart from bananas, the horticulture department is also developing two varieties of strawberries – Sweet Charlie and Camarosa, as well as Phalaenopsis Orchids for sale to farmers.