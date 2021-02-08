Horticulture department begins planting for Yercaud flower show

The Horticulture Department has begun planting for the flower show, held as part of the annual Summer Festival, at Yercaud here.
According to officials, there are six parks under the department including Anna park, Lake park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden.
Anna park is the main venue of the flower show and floral replicas of various iconic places would be displayed here.
Deputy Director of Horticulture V. Sathya said that they have set up new lawns at the Government Botanical Garden II and new flower varieties were being planted this year.
In the first phase, as many as 25,000 flowers of varieties such as Balsam, Zinnia, Salvia, Delphinium, Aster and Marigold are being planted at the Anna park, officials said. Apart from this, 3,000 Dahlia cuttings and 675 rose varieties are being readied at various parks for the festival.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath