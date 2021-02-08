Coimbatore

Horticulture department begins planting for Yercaud flower show

The Horticulture Department has begun planting for the flower show, held as part of the annual Summer Festival, at Yercaud here.

According to officials, there are six parks under the department including Anna park, Lake park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden.

Anna park is the main venue of the flower show and floral replicas of various iconic places would be displayed here.

Deputy Director of Horticulture V. Sathya said that they have set up new lawns at the Government Botanical Garden II and new flower varieties were being planted this year.

In the first phase, as many as 25,000 flowers of varieties such as Balsam, Zinnia, Salvia, Delphinium, Aster and Marigold are being planted at the Anna park, officials said. Apart from this, 3,000 Dahlia cuttings and 675 rose varieties are being readied at various parks for the festival.

