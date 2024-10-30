Horticulture Department advisory to farmers in Krishnagiri

The Department of Horticulture has issued an advisory on crop management in view of the north-east monsoon in Krishnagiri district.

Greenhouse shade nets must be fastened tightly to the ground and the shade nets must be tightly covered to ensure the outside winds do not tamper with the crops. Farmers are also advised to trim low-lying branches of nearby trees to prevent any damage to the crops. Any damage to the shade must be immediately replaced.

For plantains, the department has advised harvest of crops that are nearing the harvest stage. Plantain crops must be propped with support from preferably eucalyptus poles; and the plantain leaves closer to the soil must be removed.

The horticulture farmers are also advised to ensure adequate drainage in their fields and also suspend temporarily any irrigation in their fields. Young horticulture crops must be fastened to sticks pegged in the direction opposing the winds, the advisory noted.