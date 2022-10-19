Horticulture Department advisory to farmers in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 19, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As rain continues to lash the district, the Department of Horticulture has issued advisory to farmers on crop protection during the monsoon season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With high concentration of horticultural crops in Hosur and its surrounding areas, farmers are advised to ensure that the green houses are tightly fastened to iron poles and any tear to the shade nets are immediately repaired.

Farmer are advised to dig proper drainage to farms that do not have an inbuilt drain system to prevent water logging and destruction of crops. 

Trees that are on the verge of damage from the winds must be strengthened with soil bunds.  Use of Eucalyptus sticks as props to lend support to trees will help prevent damage, according to the Department.  Crops that have reached 75% of the harvest stage must be harvested to prevent any damage from the rain. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, crops such as mango, plantain, cabbage, ginger, garlic, carrots must be protected under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers are advised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app