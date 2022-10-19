Horticulture Department advisory to farmers in Krishnagiri

As rain continues to lash the district, the Department of Horticulture has issued advisory to farmers on crop protection during the monsoon season.

With high concentration of horticultural crops in Hosur and its surrounding areas, farmers are advised to ensure that the green houses are tightly fastened to iron poles and any tear to the shade nets are immediately repaired.

Farmer are advised to dig proper drainage to farms that do not have an inbuilt drain system to prevent water logging and destruction of crops.

Trees that are on the verge of damage from the winds must be strengthened with soil bunds. Use of Eucalyptus sticks as props to lend support to trees will help prevent damage, according to the Department. Crops that have reached 75% of the harvest stage must be harvested to prevent any damage from the rain.

Further, crops such as mango, plantain, cabbage, ginger, garlic, carrots must be protected under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers are advised.