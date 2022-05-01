Horse killed by a leopard in Thally

A horse was killed by a leopard at a private horse farm in Thally on Sunday. The partially mauled carcass of the animal was spotted by the owner of the farm in the wee hours of Sunday. Speaking to The Hindu, D. Sukumar, forest range officer, Thally said the farm had 19 horses in the open, but one of it had both its legs tied together, preventing its escape.

Asked about the sightings of the leopard earlier, Mr. Sukumar said, leopard sightings were only inside the reserve forest and this is the first time there has been an attack outside in a human habitation. Pug marks were found on the spot testifying to the attack. “It had rained on Saturday night, and animals step out looking for prey after rains,” says Mr. Sukumar.

As of Sunday evening, the Forest Department had sent out advisory to the villages warning the public from stepping out in the dark. “We have advised the public, especially children and elders, from straying out after the dark.” Livestock owners were advised to keep the animals in closed enclosures.