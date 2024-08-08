Horse and cattle fair draws huge crowd at Anthiyur

The annual cattle and horse fair is on at Anthiyur where horse-lovers from across the country converge to purchase notable Indian horse breeds.

The fair is held from August 7 to 10 as part of the Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy Temple festival at Pudupalayam village and about 2,500 to 3,500 horses from across the country are exhibited. Marwari, a rare breed of horse from Jodhpur region in Rajasthan, known for its speed, stamina, endurance and the ability to withstand intense heat, and Kathiawari from Gujarat, that is known for its beauty and stamina, are the crowd pullers.

Also, traditional Indian breeds of small horses, also called as pony, brought from various regions in the country are on display. S. Karthick, a horse-lover, said based on the breed and swirl pattern, prices of horses were fixed.

The fair is believed to be in existence for over two centuries as local people said Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore from 1782 to 1799, had purchased horses for his army from here. “Horses are available from ₹50,000 to ₹25 lakh,” said a trader from Andhra Pradesh who also brought the smallest breed of cows from Andhra Pradesh. Ongole cattle, Red Sindhi, Kankrej and Rathi, all unique breeds in the country, drew a good crowd. Also, dwarf cows turned as selfie points for visitors.

As it rained for three days consecutively, the venue had turned slushy, making it difficult for visitors to move. “Crowd was more normal than usual,” said a trader who pointed out that rain is affecting the fair every day. Bargur cattle, a breed native to Bargur hills in the district, and known for their endurance and speed, were brought to the market in large numbers.

Farmers said the Madras High Court’s ban on grazing cattle in forest areas had come as a big setback to them as grazing cattle had been their major source of livelihood. “After the declaration of the reserve forests in Bargur Hills as Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, we were not allowed to enter the forests,” said a farmer from Thattakarai in the hill area. “If the ban on grazing continues, Bargur cattle, which are facing the threat of extinction, will go extinct,” the farmer added.

