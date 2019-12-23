Hopes fly high as Salem airport included in UDAN scheme

The inclusion of Salem airport in the fourth round of bidding under the UDAN scheme has raised the hopes of airline users and industrialists here.

At present, only one flight is operated from the Salem airport under the UDAN scheme and operation of another flight from the airport is expected to make it more active and improve business.

The UDAN scheme was launched by Central Government to improve regional air connectivity and to bring into utilisation unserved and underserved airports and helipads. The UDAN scheme helped revive operations at the Salem airport and at present, Trujet is operating a 72-seater service between Salem and Chennai under the scheme. Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami inaugurated the first service in March 2018.

It has been a long standing demand from the region to operate flights to Bengaluru and an evening flight from Chennai to the airport.

K.K. Mariappan, president of Salem District Small Scale and Tiny Industries Association, said that an evening flight would be convenient for the people who travelled to Chennai from here in the morning flight. There would be huge demand for that service.

P. Ramanathan, president of Salem Productivity Council, said that the users had been expecting an evening flight operation here. A flight to Chennai or Coimbatore would be cost effective.

He added that starting cargo handling services at the airport would improve business in the region and exports. “There is feasibility to operate a cargo flight as there is demand from the lorry cluster, textile and perishable goods industries here. Beginning of cargo handling will improve activity at the airport and also the businesses here,” he said.