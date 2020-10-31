Hope raises for utilisation of suburban bus stand at 46 Pudur village

The suburban bus stand Anakalpalayam in 46 Pudur village in Erode remains non-functional for sis years.

ERODE

31 October 2020 23:53 IST

With the Erode Outer Ring Road project works expecting to be completed in two months, it had raised the hope of utilisation of the suburban bus stand at Anakalpalayam in 46 Pudur village, which remains non-functional for six years.

Constructed at ₹1.53 crore under the Scheme Component of Pooled Assigned Revenue along the ring road in Modakurichi Taluk, the bus stand was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, through video-conferencing, in 2014. It has five bays, separate entrance and exit, 12 shops, toilets and a room for the bus crew to relax. Since no buses were operated in the past six years, the facility is used by people for drying crops and for four-wheeler learners. Efforts by officials to establish a compost yard on the premises recently was stopped due to stiff opposition from people who wanted the bus stand operational.

Keeping in mind rapid urbanisation and facilitating movement of people in the surrounding areas, the bus stand was constructed. But, now officials from the Modakurichi Union were trying to convert it as a compost yard, said C. Murugesan of the village. “Though it is an enroute bus stand, no buses are operated so far,” he said and wanted the facility utilised. With ring road works resumed after many years, vehicles from Namakkal and Karur districts could reach Perundurai or Chithode without entering the city.

Road users and villagers wanted the bus stand converted into a terminating facility as there was a sharp increase in the vehicle movement on ring road. “Once the works are completed, vehicle flow will be very high and the operation of bus stand will serve people,” said Muthukumaran of Lakkapuram. Also, bus service could be introduced from Tiruppur and Coimbatore to Namakkal and Tiruchengode, he added.