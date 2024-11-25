 />

Hop aboard a double-decker bus in Coimbatore

We ride Coimbatore Vizha’s iconic double-decker bus and take in some stunning views of the city

Published - November 25, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Akila Kannadasan
The buses that have been brought to Coimbatore as part of Coimbatore Vizha celebrations.

The buses that have been brought to Coimbatore as part of Coimbatore Vizha celebrations.

The yellow and red double-decker bus, that takes people on short joyrides across Gandhipuram, does not fail to stun onlookers wherever it goes. Two such buses have been brought to the city for the Coimbatore Vizha to take people on free rides. I hop on to one of them inside VOC Park and find the perfect seat at the top deck.

People are offered free, short rides through the day across the Gandhipuram flyover.

People are offered free, short rides through the day across the Gandhipuram flyover.

It’s a typical Coimbatore pre-winter morning, and there is a slight nip in the air. The top deck fills up in no time, and volunteers R Rajasekar, S Sudharsan, and S R Raghul, advise us to remain seated for the first few minutes. The bus, that feels like a mammoth whale, trundles outside, entering LIC Road. This stretch has plenty of trees and we keep ducking to avoid being clobbered by stray branches

P Nagathal is seated cautiously on her seat next to her granddaughter N Elakya, who whips out her phone to shoot videos. The 66-year-old breaks into a smile as the bus enters Gandhipuram and goes up the newly-constructed flyover. This stretch is when passengers are allowed to stand up, since there is no tree cover overhead to hinder movement.

The bus takes people across the Gandhipuram flyover.

The bus takes people across the Gandhipuram flyover.

The world looks completely different from atop a gigantic double-decker bus; for one, I notice things I otherwise would not pay attention to. The narrow spaces behind tall buildings where dogs nap; clotheslines on the terrace of commercial establishments; deserted by-lanes in which the homeless rest… Crosscut Road snakes its way forward to my left, flanked by glitzy buildings on either side, with people and vehicles appearing like toys on a mission.

The world looks completely different from atop a gigantic double-decker bus

The world looks completely different from atop a gigantic double-decker bus

With the wind in my hair, and some unusual views — buses at the Gandhipuram bus-stand look like cardboard shoeboxes — I also overhear snippets of endearing exchanges between passengers. It is M Parkavi’s birthday, and she is celebrating it in the bus with her friend R Varsha (“What a birthday!” she exclaims every few minutes). Nagathal’s son P Nagarajan tells her that she can stand up if she wants to, and comes forward to give her a hand. (“Paathu, paathu”, he tells her). J Gayathri and her colleague and friend P Karthik, who work in an IT company at Saravanampatti, chuckle about their “sick leave” put to good use.

The bus does a U-turn at the end of the flyover, driving us back to VOC Park. “We do about 21 trips a day on average,” says B Sanjeev, who is the event leader in charge of the double-decker bus rides. “Rides increase over weekends and so does participation.”

“We also offer bookings in batches for NGOs, children, and those with special needs,” he says, adding that their team members are sticklers for safety. Volunteers — most of them college students working part-time — join passengers on every ride, offering safety instructions and ensuring overall ride discipline.

As we descend from the top deck after the short ride, our ordinary vehicles await to take us back to our regular lives. In my case, it’s a dusty grey scooter, that pales in comparison to the majestic double-decker bus that made me feel like a queen for a few vain minutes. I start the ignition just as the bus pulls out for another ride into LIC Road, becoming a tiny speck its passengers will look at from atop the top deck.  

The double decker bus can be experienced till December 1. Rides are free of charge, but seats have to be booked in advance on theticket9.com.

