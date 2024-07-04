ADVERTISEMENT

Honorary lecturers in Krishnagiri demand job regularisation

Published - July 04, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Honorary lecturers stage protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Honorary lecturers association staged a ‘call-attention’ protest demanding job regularisation among a raft of other demands, outside Krishnagiri Government Arts College for Men, on Thursday.

The association demanded that the government regularise their jobs as per the GO 56. Further, the association urged the government to comply with the Madras High Court directions in this regard. According to the protesters, the High Court had, in 2019, passed a judgement that the lecturers be paid ₹50,000 a month and also directed the government to clear their salary arrears.

The association also took objection to the government’s proposal to conduct written exams for lecturers. According to the association, the government had assured two marks for each year of teaching experience. However, now, for many of them with over 15 years of experience, the government announced written exams for qualification.

“The government opposed NEET on the one hand, and on the other, wants to conduct tests for lecturers,” the protesters said.

The association also demanded 4% quota for differently-abled persons. Further, the honorary lecturers also demanded maternity leave, pension, compensation for death during service among other demands. The association announced escalation of their protests if their demands were not met.

