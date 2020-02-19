Honesty shop opened in Corporation middle school

Students of Corporation Middle School dropping money after taking necessary stationery from the honesty shop on their school premises on S.K.C. Road in Erode on Wednesday

ERODE

19 February 2020 23:46 IST

To encourage students practice honesty in their life, the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road has opened a “Honesty Shop” where students can take required stationery and drop the money in a cash box, with no one monitor them.

The shop was inaugurated by D. Rajalakshmi, Block Education Officer, in the presence of headmistress K. Sumathi and teachers here on Wednesday. The shop sells notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, papers, sharpener and scale. Price of each product will be displayed on a board and students can pick up the required items and drop the money in the box during the school working hours. “Our aim is to make them practice honesty from childhood”, said Ms. Sumathi, who added that they had stocked ₹ 2,500 worth of products. The almirah was sponsored by philanthropists and the stationery items would be purchased at wholesale price and sold to students at no-profit rate, she said.

The school has 243 students, including 35 kids in kindergarten. “Stock taking will be done at the end of the each day,” the headmistress said. After one week we will evaluate the effectiveness of the system, a teacher said.

