Honest officials, whistle blowers to be honoured

Anti-Corruption Movement (ACM), an outfit involved in highlighting corruption-based issues, will conduct a conference to honour officials and whistle blowers at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on Saturday.

District Collector K. Rajamani and former Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Kannappan will participate in the event, said P. Kandasamy, treasurer of ACM. A total of 15 officials and six whistle blowers from various government departments will be felicitated at the event, he said. “We chose the awardees by consulting officials, the public and members from the press,” Mr. Kandasamy said. The whistle blowers were the ones who reported corrupt officials to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), he said. The process of shortlisting the officials took a year, according to Mr. Kandasamy. President of ACM Durai. Kumaravelu, former Chief Engineer, TNEB (now Tangedco) and secretary N.K. Velu, former Additional Superintendent of Police, will be present at the event.