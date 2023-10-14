HamberMenu
Honest journalism is the need of the hour, says Madras HC judge Swaminathan

October 14, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Honest journalism is the need of the hour, said Madras High Court Judge G.R. Swaminathan in Salem on Saturday.

Delivering the inaugural address at conference on “Media, the Fourth Pillar, Need for Introspection” held at a private law college near Gorimedu, he said that the aim of conducting the conference about the fourth pillar of democracy was that people practising law should stand by the media. About 90 % of students studying law will become lawyers, and 10% will become magistrates, High Court and Supreme Court judges. “Media-related cases will come before you, and we (judiciary) should stand by them. Many spoke about the arrest of people in the media. I have given verdicts on media freedom in two cases. So, I am a qualified person to participate in the conference,” he said.

Stating that corruption was prevalent in all sectors, Mr. Swaminathan said that journalists should write about society, but without interfering in individual freedom.

Introspection is essential for the media, he added.

Former Madras High Court Judge G.M. Akbar Ali delivered the valedictory address in the evening. A technical session was held for journalists and legal experts.

