Homoeopathy doctor held for sexual assault on minor

Tiruppur

10 January 2021 23:59 IST

The Tiruppur Rural Police arrested a 50-year-old homoeopathy doctor from Perumanallur on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who worked as an attender at his clinic. The doctor ran a homoeopathy clinic near Uthukuli.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at the All Women Police Station, Kangeyam, her daughter, a class IX student, worked at the clinic of the accused for the last four months when she did not have classes.

On Saturday, the girl told her mother that the doctor assaulted her sexually on various occasions during the four months. The mother lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

The doctor was arrested for offences under Sections 5(e) (whoever being on the management or staff of a hospital commits penetrative sexual assault on a child in that hospital), 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a judge on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.