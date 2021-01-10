Homoeopathy doctor held for sexual assault on minor

The Tiruppur Rural Police arrested a 50-year-old homoeopathy doctor from Perumanallur on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who worked as an attender at his clinic. The doctor ran a homoeopathy clinic near Uthukuli.
As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at the All Women Police Station, Kangeyam, her daughter, a class IX student, worked at the clinic of the accused for the last four months when she did not have classes.
On Saturday, the girl told her mother that the doctor assaulted her sexually on various occasions during the four months. The mother lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.
The doctor was arrested for offences under Sections 5(e) (whoever being on the management or staff of a hospital commits penetrative sexual assault on a child in that hospital), 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
He was produced before a judge on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath