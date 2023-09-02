Homemakers showcase skills at The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Erode

September 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ERODE

As many as 135 participants showcased their culinary skills by presenting a variety of dishes at the fourth edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Rathna Residency in Erode on Saturday.

D.P. Kumar, Executive Director of Erode Textile Mall Private Limited (Texvalley), inaugurated the preliminary round that saw overwhelming response as homemakers and youngsters presented dishes that they prepared at their homes and displayed it during the contest. It is mandatory to present one dish using Gold Winner cooking oil. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines and dishes prepared with millets were presented by the contestants.

A panel of judges headed by chef K. Damodharan (chef Dhamu) judged the dishes based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation. “The response was overwhelming and many presented dishes made of millet that shows they are health conscious,” the chef said. Participation of youngsters was encouraging. “Many presented dishes based on concepts and they have exemplary skills,” he added.

Mohana Priya, for her “Pal Kozhukattai” and nine other dishes, was adjudged winner of the preliminary round while R. Revathi (full meals) was the first runner-up and K. Gokilavani (Elanir Mor Kuzhambu and eight dishes) was declared second runner-up. They were presented with products from the sponsoring brands.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. The event is partnered by Parry’s (sugar), Bambino (vermicelli), Coir-On (comfort), G-square (realty) SRM (hotel management) DBS (banking) and Rathna Residency.

S. Sabari, partner, RKG Ghee, Saranya, Marketing Manager Tamil Nadu, Elite Foods, G. Jayaprashad, Assistant Sales Manager, Butterfly, Madeshwaran, Sales Department, Bambino and N. Sankar, DBS Bank Head, Erode, were present.

