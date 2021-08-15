Home Guards constable arrested in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur North All Women Police on Friday arrested a City Home Guards constable on charges of sexually assaulting and cheating a woman in Tiruppur.

Home Guards constable Jyothikrishnan (29) was allegedly in a relationship with a 26-year-old woman. He had borrowed ₹ 1.5 lakh from her and had been avoiding her since. On Wednesday, she attempted to take her life at her residence, the police said. Based on her complaint, the police booked the accused under Sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 417 (Punishment for cheating), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him in judicial custody on Friday. The City Home Guards will initiate departmental action against the accused, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.