Home Guard vacancies to be filled in Dharmapuri

Home Guard vacancies are sought to be filled here in the district. There are 29 Home Guard vacancies that are proposed to be filled with recruitment of 28 men and one woman, according to a release from the office of Superintendent of Police here. Candidates with SSLC (pass/fail) and completed 18 years of age and residents of Dharmapuri and its surrounding areas are eligible to apply. Applicants may submit their applications along with original certificates, ration card, and Aadhaar card at the Home Guard office located in the erstwhile old town police station building, opposite taluk office on Salai Vinayakar Koil street. The applications may be submitted from September 28 to October 1 till 5 p.m. For details, contact 04342-260114, 94981 70105.

