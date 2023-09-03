HamberMenu
Home chefs of all ages showcase culinary expertise at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ in Coimbatore

September 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the the fourth season of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round with celebrity chef K. Damodharan (seated third left) at a function held in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Winners of the the fourth season of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round with celebrity chef K. Damodharan (seated third left) at a function held in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Sujenya (30) of Coimbatore was adjudged regional winner in the fourth season of The Hindu‘s ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Sunday (September 3).

Ms. Sujenya was selected from more than 110 contestants — including three 75-year-old Coimbatore natives and two Class I students of the city — in the culinary competition.

Ms. Sujenya, a home cook, made 16 dishes, including masala idli, millet paniyaram, Kodo millet (varagu arisi) pongal and Tirunelveli Sodhi. Mohana Pandiyan (33), who made 14 dishes, is the first runner-up, and Shalini Mohan (40), who made eight dishes, is the second runner-up.

A panel of judges, led by celebrity chef K. Damodharan (popularly known as Chef Dhamu) tasted and evaluated dishes based on taste, texture, flavour, and presentation. The judges included executive chef of Gokulam Park, Coimbatore, Jegan Rajakumar, Vivanta Coimbatore executive chef Sarat Chandra Banerji, and Gokulam Park, Coimbatore, corporate executive C. Arul Selvan.

Chef Dhamu said the event received “amazing response” this year. “The highlight of ‘Our State Our Taste’ in Coimbatore is the participation of school children,” he said.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly.

Kaleesuwari’s Marketing Vice President Tyron Doll said that Gold Winner was happy to be associated with such an initiative and that the brand was beneficial for the contestants to use as sunflower oil suited all cuisines of Tamil Nadu.

The final round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 will be held on December 16 in Chennai.

The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. The Hindu Group has also collaborated with various partners including Parry’s (sugar), Bambino (vermicelli), G-square (realty), SRM (hotel management) and Coir-On (comfort), DBS (banking) Bank. 

RKG Ghee partner S. Sabari and Elite Foods Tamil Nadu Marketing Manager Saranya were present.

